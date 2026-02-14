Mukhota dance enthrals crowds at Fagli fest in Banjar

The ancient tradition of the Mukhota (mask) dance once again captivated audiences during the Fagli festival, celebrated on Phalgun Sankranti at Tindar village in the Banjar subdivision of Kullu district on Friday. Deeply rooted in local religious faith and folk culture, the festival offered a vibrant glimpse into the living heritage of the Tirthan valley, drawing villagers and visitors alike.

Advertisement

Dedicated to Lord Vishnu Narayan, the Fagli festival began with ritual worship of the deity, followed by the traditional mask dance. Performers, adorned in symbolic masks and colourful attire, enacted age-old narratives believed to ward off negative forces and usher in peace, prosperity and well-being for the village. The rhythmic movements, set to traditional music, created a mesmerising atmosphere that held the gathering spellbound.

Advertisement

The celebrations in Tindar form part of a wider cultural continuum across the Tirthan valley, where Fagli is observed for three days in almost every remote village. While each settlement adds its own local flavour, the core rituals remain intact, making the festival a distinctive cultural marker of the region.

Advertisement

A notable highlight was the warm hospitality extended to guests, including research scholars from Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, who were served childu, a traditional local delicacy prepared especially for festive occasions. Children, women and the elderly participated enthusiastically, reflecting the inclusive spirit of the festival and the community’s collective resolve to preserve ancestral customs.

Locals believe that the Fagli festival strengthens social harmony along with spiritual faith. Beyond its religious significance, it acts as a binding force, reinforcing unity and mutual respect within the community, while also offering visitors a rare insight into the region’s ancient traditions.

Advertisement

TC Mahant, general secretary of the District Devi-Devta Kardar Sangh, said the Fagli festival was far more than a cultural event. “It is a vibrant symbol of regional faith, folk traditions and living heritage,” he remarked, adding that the festival continues to reinforce the cultural identity of Banjar and the Tirthan valley.

During Fagli, the Seraj valley resonates with the beats of indigenous musical instruments and the captivating performances of the Mukhota dance — a centuries-old ritual that remains the central attraction of the celebrations. Together, the festivities present a vivid confluence of faith, folklore and tradition, creating a spiritually charged atmosphere across Devbhoomi Kullu.