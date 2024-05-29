Multi-storey building gutted in fire on Dharampur-Solan stretch of National Highway 5

Solan, May 29
Multi-storey building located on the Dharampur-Solan stretch of National Highway-5 was gutted in a massive fire which erupted on Wednesday morning.
No loss of life has been reported as inmates were not present when the mishap took place, DSP Parwanoo Pranav Chauhan said.
Fire fighting operation was underway.
DSP Pranav added fire erupted from a mechanic shop run by a local resident named Kamal. It gutted his entire shop and also damaged the building in which it was housed. Nearby buildings, including that of PNB Bank, are also under threat.
Huge plumes of black smoke were seen billowing from the building as police tried to keep the crowd at bay.
