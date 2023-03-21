Multi-storey buildings near Barog pose risk

Multi-storey buildings near Barog pose a threat to people living in their vicinity as the area falls under the seismic zone-IV. The authorities concerned should curb constructions and take steps to discourage people from building more storeys than the prescribed limit. Raman, Solan
Heaps of Garbage At Krishna Nagar ward
heaps of garbage can be seen at many places in the Krishna Nagar ward of Shimla Municipal Corporation. The civic body should improve the sanitation system and ensure regular garbage collection and proper disposal. Naresh, Shimla
Jakhoo parking lot develops cracks
The under-construction parking lot at Jakhoo in Shimla has developed cracks at a few points. The authorities concerned should assess the quality of construction work and promptly take remedial measures. Sunil, Shimla
