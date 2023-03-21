Multi-storey buildings near Barog pose risk

Multi-storey buildings near Barog pose a threat to people living in their vicinity as the area falls under the seismic zone-IV. The authorities concerned should curb constructions and take steps to discourage people from building more storeys than the prescribed limit. Raman, Solan

Heaps of Garbage At Krishna Nagar ward

heaps of garbage can be seen at many places in the Krishna Nagar ward of Shimla Municipal Corporation. The civic body should improve the sanitation system and ensure regular garbage collection and proper disposal. Naresh, Shimla

Jakhoo parking lot develops cracks

The under-construction parking lot at Jakhoo in Shimla has developed cracks at a few points. The authorities concerned should assess the quality of construction work and promptly take remedial measures. Sunil, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]