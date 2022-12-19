Multi-storey house gutted near Manali

Our Correspondent

Kullu, December 18

Four rooms of multi-storey house were gutted in Khaknal village of Manali town today.

The incident occurred around 8 am and flames started to emanate from the top floor of the house. Firefighters rushed to the spot and controlled the fire. The upper floors of the house were completely burnt but the lower floors were saved by the fire brigade personnel.

The house, which belongs to a senior Army officer, was rented by Sudarshana Thakur who was running an NGO in the building that was engaged in taking care of poor and homeless children. Many household articles kept inside the house were burnt to ashes but there was no loss of life.

Manali Fire Officer Prem Singh said loss worth lakhs of rupees to the building and goods had been estimated. He further said the cause of fire could not be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Manali SDM Surender Thakur said relief would be provided as per the manual and all support would be provided to the institution.

