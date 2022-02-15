Multi-storey parking in Dharamsala secretariat packed

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, February 14

The multi-storey parking constructed in Dharamsala secretariat is proving to be inadequate.

Despite the fact that the parking has the capacity to accommodate more than 500 vehicles, it generally remained full and people visiting the secretariat for daily works faced difficulty in finding parking spot.

Some residents have permanently parked their vehicles in the building, making it impossible for visitors to park their vehicles.

Requires cleanliness An area of the parking had become a shelter for stray cattle. With the premises filled with cow dung. The officials had also not felt the responsibility to clean the parking area. —Parvesh Sharma, Resident

Some vehicles, which have been parked there for months now, have gathered dust and their tyres have flattened. The residents allege that the administration is also not making effort to track the owners of vehicles or remove the vehicles from parking.

Parvesh Sharma, resident of Dharamsala, said: “There is no police official manning the traffic in the secretariat parking, with no parking fee being charged to at the premises. This has led to residents, who do not have parking in the houses or commercial establishments, permanently parking vehicles there.”

An area of the parking had become a shelter for stray cattle. With the premises filled with cow dung. The officials had also not felt the responsibility to clean the parking area, he added.

Neresh Thakur, another resident, said unregulated parking in the heart of Dharamsala city was also not secure.

“Some unclaimed vehicles parked permanently in the secretariat parking are also threat to security in the region. In case the administration imposes a minimum parking fee, it will discourage people to permanently park their vehicles in the area,” he said.

Kangra DC Nipun Jindal said tenders for management of the parking premises had been released thrice, but no reliable private contractor had come forward.

“We will issue a tender again soon for handing over the management of parking to a private company. In case we do not find a suitable contractor, the administration might run it on its own,” he said.

The Dharamsala secretariat also houses the office of the Chief Minister and three ministers from Kangra district, though it is rarely occupied. Besides, it houses the district heads of most government departments of Kangra.

Tender issued thrice

