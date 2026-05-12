Mumbai Indians arrive in Dharamsala, Rohit avoids mingling with fans

The Mumbai Indians squad arrived in Dharamsala on Tuesday ahead of their IPL clash against Punjab Kings scheduled to be played at the HPCA Stadium on May 14. The team landed at the Kangra airport around 2:20 pm aboard an Alliance Air flight from Chandigarh. The arrival of star cricketer Rohit Sharma created huge excitement among fans who had gathered outside the airport. Rohit’s supporters cheered him loudly and tried to catch a glimpse of the former Mumbai Indians captain as players made their way out of the terminal amid tight security arrangements.

Advertisement

While Rohit Sharma avoided interacting with fans due to security concerns and left directly for the team hotel in Dharamsala, several other players, including Tilak Varma, Deepak Chahar and Naman Dhir, spent some time with supporters, signing autographs and posing for photographs outside the airport.

Advertisement

Although Mumbai Indians are already out of the playoff race this season, cricket enthusiasts in Dharamsala remain eager to watch the five-time IPL champions in action at the picturesque HPCA Stadium. The match against Punjab Kings is expected to draw a large crowd, especially with fans hoping to see Rohit Sharma and other star players live.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Capitals squad, led by Axar Patel, departed from the Kangra airport after their victory over Punjab Kings in Dharamsala. Star batter KL Rahul interacted with fans at the airport, signed autographs and clicked photographs before the team boarded an Alliance Air flight to New Delhi. With the IPL fever gripping Dharamsala once again, security and traffic arrangements around the stadium and key locations in the city have also been intensified ahead of the upcoming fixtures.