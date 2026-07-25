MUN begins at Lawrence School; 120 students to discuss exam paper leaks

A three-day Model United Nations (SNAMUN)-2026 bringing together 120 students from 10 leading schools commended at the Lawrence School, Sanawar in Solan district, on Friday. A cultural programme marked the inaugural ceremony comprising a soulful violin recital of the timeless classic, My Heart Will Go On, followed by a captivating semi-classical Indian dance performance that celebrated the richness of Indian culture and tradition.

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The participating institutions included Mayo College Girls, Ajmer; Mayo College, Ajmer; Yadavindra Public School, Patiala; Pinegrove School, Dharampur; Roots Country School, Panchkula; The British Co-Ed High School, Patiala; Daly College, Indore; Vidya Devi Jindal School, Hisar, besides the host institution.

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Guided by the theme “One Voice for World Peace”, the delegates will engage in rigorous debates and negotiations on pressing global and national issues through five specialised committees: United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Lok Sabha and the Historical Security Council (HSC). The agenda includes thought-provoking discussions on issues such as the Iranian revolution, immigration, examination paper leaks and strategies to mitigate hate-speech, encouraging the participants to explore solutions through diplomacy, dialogue and consensus-building.

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Prof Jasteena Dhillon, Barrister and Solicitor associated with the University of Toronto, inaugurated the conference and inspired the young delegates with a thought-provoking keynote address. She said, “In a world where geopolitical games are rife, having one voice for world peace is always under pressure and often undermined by powerful states.” Ruchi Pradhan Datta, Headmistress, Lawrence School, Sanawar, welcomed the delegates, highlighted the enduring significance of dialogue in an increasingly divided world.