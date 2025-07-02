DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Murky water disrupts Shimla’s supply, boiling advisory issued

Murky water disrupts Shimla’s supply, boiling advisory issued

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:27 AM Jul 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Turbidity rises in Nautikhad in Gumma due to heavy rainfall.
Advertisement

Shimla is grappling with a fresh water crisis after an alarming surge in turbidity levels was recorded at one of its main water sources—Nautikhad in Gumma. The Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL), the town’s water supply authority, has shifted to an alternate day distribution schedule in response to the situation.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, turbidity in the raw water from Gumma skyrocketed to a dangerous 6,550 nephelometric turbidity units (NTU), far exceeding the 6,000 NTU threshold that marks unsafe drinking water due to the heavy concentration of suspended particles. High turbidity not only indicates poor water quality but also hampers the disinfection process, allowing harmful microbes like bacteria, viruses and parasites to thrive.

SJPNL Managing Director Virender Thakur said the abrupt spike in turbidity has made it difficult to treat and supply clean water, warning that the crisis could persist for several days depending on upcoming weather conditions. “To manage the situation, we’ve had to shift from our usual 5 to 6 days per week schedule to an alternate-day supply,” he explained.

Advertisement

Thakur attributed the sudden rise in turbidity to extensive construction and road-widening activities in the upper Shimla region over the past year. He pointed out that debris and muck from these sites are often dumped into natural drains and nallahs, which flow into the Nautikhad source. “Previously, even during monsoons, turbidity levels in Gumma rarely posed problems. But this year, the situation has turned critical,” he noted.

In light of the risk, the SJPNL has issued an urgent public advisory urging residents to boil drinking water for at least 10 minutes before consumption. “During the monsoon, our bodies are more prone to infections. Most waterborne diseases such as jaundice, cholera and gastrointestinal illnesses can be prevented by drinking properly treated water,” said Thakur.

Advertisement

He emphasised that while turbidity itself may not be harmful, it significantly lowers the effectiveness of chemical disinfection methods and can act as a host for disease-causing microorganisms.

Shimla typically requires 45 to 48 million litres of water daily, sourced from six locations: Gumma, Giri, Charith, Churot, Koti Brandi and Seog. With one major source compromised, pressure is mounting on the other systems.

For now, Shimla residents must brace for reduced supply and take extra precautions to ensure water safety during this critical phase.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts