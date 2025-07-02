Murky water disrupts Shimla’s supply, boiling advisory issued

Shimla is grappling with a fresh water crisis after an alarming surge in turbidity levels was recorded at one of its main water sources—Nautikhad in Gumma. The Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL), the town’s water supply authority, has shifted to an alternate day distribution schedule in response to the situation.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, turbidity in the raw water from Gumma skyrocketed to a dangerous 6,550 nephelometric turbidity units (NTU), far exceeding the 6,000 NTU threshold that marks unsafe drinking water due to the heavy concentration of suspended particles. High turbidity not only indicates poor water quality but also hampers the disinfection process, allowing harmful microbes like bacteria, viruses and parasites to thrive.

SJPNL Managing Director Virender Thakur said the abrupt spike in turbidity has made it difficult to treat and supply clean water, warning that the crisis could persist for several days depending on upcoming weather conditions. “To manage the situation, we’ve had to shift from our usual 5 to 6 days per week schedule to an alternate-day supply,” he explained.

Advertisement

Thakur attributed the sudden rise in turbidity to extensive construction and road-widening activities in the upper Shimla region over the past year. He pointed out that debris and muck from these sites are often dumped into natural drains and nallahs, which flow into the Nautikhad source. “Previously, even during monsoons, turbidity levels in Gumma rarely posed problems. But this year, the situation has turned critical,” he noted.

In light of the risk, the SJPNL has issued an urgent public advisory urging residents to boil drinking water for at least 10 minutes before consumption. “During the monsoon, our bodies are more prone to infections. Most waterborne diseases such as jaundice, cholera and gastrointestinal illnesses can be prevented by drinking properly treated water,” said Thakur.

Advertisement

He emphasised that while turbidity itself may not be harmful, it significantly lowers the effectiveness of chemical disinfection methods and can act as a host for disease-causing microorganisms.

Shimla typically requires 45 to 48 million litres of water daily, sourced from six locations: Gumma, Giri, Charith, Churot, Koti Brandi and Seog. With one major source compromised, pressure is mounting on the other systems.

For now, Shimla residents must brace for reduced supply and take extra precautions to ensure water safety during this critical phase.