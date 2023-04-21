Murmu visits Indian Institute of Advance Study in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 20

President Droupadi Murmu visited the prestigious Indian Institute of Advance Study (IIAS) here today. She was accompanied by Governor Shiv Prasad Shukla and Education Minister Rohit Thakur.

She was received and felicitated by the authorities of the institute, including IAAS chairperson Prof Shashi Prabha Kumar, vice-chairman Prof Shailendra Raj Mehta, Director Prof Nageshwar Rao and secretary Subrat Kumar Pradhan.

President Droupadi Murmu pays obeisance at the Jakhu temple.

The President was given a brief introduction about the historical and archaeological importance of the building and the institute. The President then visited three photo galleries related to pre-independence and of historical significance followed by a tour of rich library of the institute.

“I am very happy to visit the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, a premier research Institute of the country promoting high-quality academic work in the fields of humanities, social sciences and natural sciences. Set up by my predecessor and renowned scholar Dr S Radhakrishanan, the IIAS encourages free and creative thought process through research and exchange of ideas. I wish all research scholars, officials and staff a very bright future,” the President wrote in the visitor’s book of the institute.

The President also paid obeisance at the Lord Hanuman temple at Jakhu.