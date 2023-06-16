 Mushrooming resorts, home stays leave hill station thirsty : The Tribune India

Mushrooming resorts, home stays leave hill station thirsty

Residents get supply on alternate days

Mushrooming resorts, home stays leave hill station thirsty


Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, June 15

Key civic amenities such as water have not been upgraded despite an expansion in tourism units in the Kasauli Planning Area, comprising the cantonment town of Kasauli and villages.

Residents usually get water supply on alternate days. The situation gets worse during the peak summer when a majority of the potable water schemes see a decline in the water level at the source.

Strife over groundwater

  • With a large number of home stay units and resorts coming up in the area, the demand for water has risen exponentially
  • According to an estimate, there are at least 150 tourism units in the area and an equal number of new ones are coming up
  • Cases of strife between villagers and hoteliers have been coming to the fore owing to excessive exploitation of groundwater

In the absence of any other source of irrigation, villagers are forced to divert water to their cash crops, thus deepening the crisis.

With a large number of home stay, bed and breakfast units, besides palatial resorts coming up in the area, the demand for water has risen exponentially. Some explore groundwater to meet their needs. Cases of strife between villagers and hoteliers have been coming to the fore owing to excessive exploitation of groundwater. According to an estimate, there are at least 150 tourism units in the area and an equal number of new ones are coming up.

“We have to spend nearly Rs 4 lakh per month on buying water during the peak tourist season. The Jal Shakti Department has no water for commercial tourism units,” said Balbir, a senior official of a tourism resort in Kasauli.

A Rs 23.24-crore Kalujhinda potable lift water scheme was approved in September 2018 by the department for the area, a decade after it was conceived. It was slated to enhance the water supply from 14.7 million litres per day (MLD) to 22 MLD to address the requirements of the area. It was, however, scrapped in 2021 owing to non-availability of funds.

The department finally woke up in 2021 and another Rs 102-crore scheme, funded by the Jal Jiwan Mission and the National Bank for Agriculture Development (NABARD), was initiated in 2021 to augment 43 potable water schemes of the area. This is the first major water augmentation scheme designed for the area in decades.

Though it was supposed to be commissioned by July 2023, its date has now been extended to March 2024 owing to the tardy pace of construction. It involves the lifting of water from the Giri river.

A population of 45,458 will benefit from this scheme and it will supply 7.5 MLD, said Sumit Sood, Executive Engineer of the department. He claimed that the water woes of the residents would be addressed through this scheme.

Mass consumers like residential schools, Central Research Institute, Kasauli, and the Cantonment Board, Kasauli, had pooled in crores and they would receive an assured water supply on a pro-rata basis. He said hoteliers had also been asked to contribute to the scheme on a pro-rata basis, but they evinced little interest.

