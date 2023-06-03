Mustard oil under PDS to be sold at Rs 110 a litre

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 2

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here today that mustard oil would be made available at Rs 110 per litre at fair price shops in the state. “Beneficiaries will now get mustard oil cheaper by about Rs 37 per litre under the Public Distribution System (PDS). Earlier, the Below Poverty Line (BPL) beneficiaries were getting mustard oil at Rs 142 per litre and the Above Poverty Line (APL) customers at Rs 147 per litre under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana.

He said, “The decision has been taken to provide relief to all sections of society. The state government is taking welfare-oriented decisions to benefit people. Our government is committed to ensuring food security to people under the PDS.”