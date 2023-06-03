Mustard oil under PDS to be sold at Rs 110 a litre

Shimla, June 2
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here today that mustard oil would be made available at Rs 110 per litre at fair price shops in the state. “Beneficiaries will now get mustard oil cheaper by about Rs 37 per litre under the Public Distribution System (PDS). Earlier, the Below Poverty Line (BPL) beneficiaries were getting mustard oil at Rs 142 per litre and the Above Poverty Line (APL) customers at Rs 147 per litre under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana.
He said, “The decision has been taken to provide relief to all sections of society. The state government is taking welfare-oriented decisions to benefit people. Our government is committed to ensuring food security to people under the PDS.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
70 killed, 350 hurt as 3 trains collide in Odisha's Balasore
Modi, Murmu express grief; Rs 12 lakh ex gratia
Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested
Many fled abroad | Cops to issue lookout circular
'Stripped, starved, thrashed', 43-year-old recalls tale of woe
9 more Punjab women rescued from Oman
Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR
‘Groping, stalking, coercion, intimidation’ — wrestlers narr...
Arrest WFI chief by June 9: Khap ultimatum
Mahapanchayat threatens to resume Jantar Mantar stir