Mutation Adalats: 74.22 per cent pending cases resolved

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 1

As many as 31,105 pending mutation cases were resolved at the Mutation Adalats organised on October 30-31 throughout the state in tehsils, sub-tehsils and Bandobast (settlement) circles. A spokesperson of the Revenue Department said 74.22 per cent of cases have been settled. “Out of total 41,907 pending cases, 31,105 cases have been resolved,” the spokeperson added.

As many as 90.78 per cent pending cases were resolved in Bilaspur district. In the tribal district of Kinnaur, 363 cases out of 400 (90.75 per cent) were settled, and in Una, 3,271 such cases out of 3,670 were decided (89.12 per cent).

Concerned over the delay in mutation process, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had issued directions to accelerate the mutation process.

