Mutation of 7,042 bighas begins for Chandigarh satellite township in Baddi

The Revenue Department has initiated the mutation of 7,042 bighas in favour of the Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) to expedite land consolidation for the proposed Him Chandigarh satellite township at Sheetalpur in Baddi.

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Envisaged as one of the region’s largest planned townships in terms of the land area, the project has generated considerable interest among realtors and investors. It is expected to strengthen connectivity between the Baddi-Nalagarh industrial corridor and the Tricity while providing affordable housing and promoting planned urban development.

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A drone survey has already been completed, creating accurate digital maps of land parcels to facilitate identification, consolidation and preparation of the master plan. Officials said the digital records would minimise disputes and speed up infrastructure planning.

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According to HIMUDA officials, the township is envisioned as a well-planned urban hub with residential, commercial and civic infrastructure on the lines of other satellite cities. Once developed, it is expected to ease pressure on Chandigarh while creating fresh economic and employment opportunities in Himachal Pradesh. Planning consultants will soon be appointed to prepare the master plan and oversee infrastructure development.

Initially, about 3,400 bighas of government land from the Baddi, Sandholi and Bhud patwar circles were identified for the project. However, the farmers of Sheetalpur, Malpur and Kishanpura have opposed the township, saying it threatens the area’s only remaining green belt. They maintain they are not against development but will not part with their fertile agricultural and forest land, which sustains their farming and animal husbandry-based livelihoods. They have also expressed concern that felling thousands of trees would cause irreversible environmental damage and worsen pollution in an already industrialised region.

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Whether the ambitious township materialises remains uncertain, as an earlier attempt to develop a satellite township at Waknaghat in Solan district failed to take off. — TNS