'My family needs protection': Himachal Congress ex-MLA says drug traffickers shot at him, alleges local leaders involved

Himachal Pradesh, former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur, who was hospitalised after being shot at his home in Bilaspur on Holi, said the attack was the work of "drug traffickers."

Thakur, who is recovering at the IGMC Shimla Hospital, told ANI, "Drug traffickers shot at me, it is their work."

Thakur further alleged that local leaders were protecting these drug smugglers.

The former MLA claimed that these leaders had even tried to involve his sons in drugs, but his son managed to extricate himself from the situation.

"Local leaders and drug smugglers in Bilaspur have become akin to major power brokers. Their properties should be confiscated, and they should face the death penalty," Thakur said.

"I feel that my family is under threat from these drug traffickers and leaders. I am once again demanding security from the Chief Minister. Although I have been provided security, my family also needs protection. I have applied for a personal arms license with the Home Department, which is still pending with the Home Secretary. Had I been armed, I might have been able to save myself. I urge the Chief Minister to expedite this clearance," he said.

He added, "I have already been attacked six times, and my life is in grave danger. They can kill me at any moment. I will never change my party; I will remain with Congress for life, no matter what happens." Meanwhile, the hospital administration said that a team was monitoring Thakur's condition closely. Medical Superintendent Dr Rahul Rao said, "There is a bullet lodged in the upper part of his left leg; the bullet even bears the mark of Krishna, although it has not yet been extracted. The team is currently examining it and will remove it surgically once all monetary procedures are completed. A final decision will be made after the full investigation is concluded."

Himachal Pradesh's PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh visited Thakur at IGMC to inquire about his health. The minister said, "The investigation is ongoing. I am in discussion with the Chief Minister and DGP, and we are taking the matter very seriously. A committee will be formed if necessary, and appropriate security measures will be provided to ensure that such incidents do not recur." Singh said that there are reports naming two drug smugglers involved in heroin smuggling. "Similar shootings occurred in Bilaspur during the previous government, and strong action is required now. In the future, we will implement CCTV and other security measures to prevent such incidents," Singh said.

"This is a serious matter. An incident like this in Himachal Pradesh is very alarming, and I assure you that we will take all necessary steps to prevent any recurrence."

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police, Bilaspur, Sandeep Dhawal said, "Yesterday at around 3 pm, an incident took place in which former MLA Bumber Thakur was shot at by four people... We have formed teams to arrest the accused... We have gathered digital evidence, and soon, the investigation may bring some results..."