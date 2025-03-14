My reputation was targeted, will wage war against BJP: Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while participating to the debate on the Governor’s Address in the Assembly today, said that a war would be waged against the BJP over the next three years of his government. “The BJP tried to kill democracy. The challenges before us were huge, but we faced them like battles. In the coming years, we will wage a war against you,” he said. The BJP legislators left the House raising slogans when the Chief Minister gave some data related to the Himcare scheme during the BJP government.

Sukhu said that his government stood for good governance and transparency. “We have been in power for more than two years, but no one could accuse any member of his government of corruption,” he added.

Sukhu accused the BJP of running a sustained campaign to tarnish his reputation. “Ever since we have won the byelections and again have 40 MLAs, the BJP has started a targeted campaign against me to tarnish my reputation. Its social media wings constantly target me,” he alleged.

The Chief Minister also accused the BJP of being insensitive towards the youth when it was in power. “Chitta entered the state during the Covid years but the BJP did not implement the PIT NDPS Act to control it. We implemented the Act in 2023 to save the youth from drugs. We have identified 300 properties earned through drug trafficking and action is being taken against the offenders,” he said. As for withdrawing money from temples, the BJP had amended rules to provide 15 per cent of the temple income for gaushalas. Money was given to the CM Relief Fund as well, he added. “Temples have been providing money for development in nearby areas, so no hue and cry should be raised over it,” he claimed.

The Chief Minister said that financial assistance to the state from the Central Government had reduced significantly, but his government would fight this too.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that the government had been misleading the people of state. “The government is spreading lies and is not providing the correct information,” he added.

Earlier in the day, several heated exchanges were witnessed between the members of the treasury benches and the Opposition.