Mystery shrouds 2 Russians’ death

Kullu, November 29
The mystery shrouds the death of a Russian man and a woman. Their bodies of Maksim Beletskii (37) and Anna Rantseva (21) were found in a suspicious condition in a hot water pool in the Tegdi nullah near Manikaran on November 16.
Both were living in a guest house. They left behind a note stating that their belongings should be handed over to the Russian embassy to be further given to their relatives. There were injury marks of a blade on their wrists. A blade was found from the spot. It was suspected that they had committed suicide.
Kullu SP Sakshi Verma said that the post-mortem report was received on November 25 but the final opinion was reserved till the forensic science laboratory results were received.
