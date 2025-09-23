Mystery shrouds death of woman in Tirthan valley

A cloud of mystery surrounds the death of 35-year-old Chhannu Devi of Saroot village in the Bathad area of Tirthan valley. Missing since April, her decomposed body was recovered on July 30 from a water channel of the Falachan river near Bathaad, leaving the police and locals grappling with unanswered questions.

Her husband, Jog Raj, lodged a missing complaint at Banjar Police Station on April 22, reporting that she had been mentally unwell and left home without informing anyone two days earlier. Despite family and villagers searching for months, no trace was found until her body surfaced under suspicious circumstances.

The initial medical opinion pointed to drowning, but the police say confirmation depends on the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) chemical analysis. Meanwhile, the woman’s maternal family has alleged foul play. Her brother, Roop Lal of Jhaler village in Nirmand, claims she was murdered by her husband and others before being dumped in the river. Citing her sudden disappearance and the body’s condition, he called it a conspiracy.

On his complaint, the Banjar police registered FIR No. 88/2025 under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on August 17, following intervention from higher authorities. SHO Chandershekhar Thakur is leading the probe, recording statements from relatives and witnesses and interrogating the husband along with other suspects. The family has demanded an impartial inquiry. “Only when the culprits are punished will we get justice,” said Roop Lal.

Defending himself, Jog Raj denied murder allegations, stating his wife’s long history of mental illness and tendency to leave home abruptly. He maintained that he made every effort to trace her during the three months she was missing, adding that even he finds her recovery in such a state deeply troubling.

SHO Thakur assured that the investigation will be thorough, stressing that no innocent will be falsely implicated while the guilty will not be spared. Viscera samples have been sent to FSL-Mandi for chemical analysis, and the final report is expected to play a decisive role in establishing the truth.

As the valley waits for answers, the case has become a test of both forensic evidence and police investigation, with justice for Chhannu Devi hanging in the balance.