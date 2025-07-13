Mystic Village’s community-led tourism model a game-changer

Tucked away near the misty meadows of Khajjiar, popularly known as the “Mini Switzerland of India”, lies a small village that’s scripting a quiet transformation. Mystic Village, Himachal Pradesh’s first Gaddi community-based tourism destination, is showing how responsible, rural tourism can breathe new life into local economies, empower women and preserve the fragile mountain heritage.

Once just another sleepy hamlet near a busy tourist spot, Mystic Village is now drawing attention for all the right reasons. Through a unique collaboration between the Mystic Village Development Committee, NotOnMap, an organisation promoting responsible tourism and social impact initiative ACT, the village has become a beacon of community-driven, culturally rooted tourism.

Now, the newest addition to the village attraction is — “Gaon ki Hatti” and “Mahila Kitchen”. The hatti, or local store, offers tourists more than just souvenirs—it’s a showcase of Chamba’s rich traditions. Visitors can browse hand-knit woolens, embroidered caps, artisanal pickles like the famed Chamba Chukh, and other handmade products crafted by local women. Each item on the shelves tells a story of heritage and sustainability.

Step next door into the Mahila Kitchen, and you’re welcomed by the aroma of age-old recipes wafting through the air. Tourists gather around wood-fired stoves to relish dishes like babbru, chille, kannak ke laddoo and the elaborate Chambyali Dham. But beyond food, the kitchen has become a space for dialogue—between hosts and guests.

Chamba Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal, appreciated the efforts of local community. “I’m truly impressed by what’s being done here in Mystic Village. The focus on community-based responsible tourism is commendable. Initiatives like Gaon Ki Hatti and Mahila Kitchen deserve appreciation and support,” he said.

What makes Mystic Village’s model unique is its focus on community ownership. Unlike commercial resorts that often alienate locals, here, villagers are the planners, hosts and storytellers. Homestays are run from ancestral homes. Elders share tales of the Gaddi way of life. Youth serves as local guides. Women, once confined to kitchens, now run them with entrepreneurial flair.

The model is already showing ripple effects. With increased tourist footfall, new livelihood avenues have opened up—from paragliding to photography services. Locals have taken a pledge to protect their environment and culture, recognising that tourism is not just an economic tool but a cultural bridge.

Our goal is not just to promote tourism, but to preserve and celebrate Chamba’s living culture,” says Manuj Sharma, co-founder of NotOnMap. “The hatti and the kitchen are not commercial setups—they’re cultural bridges. Every visitor becomes part of the local rhythm. It’s about belonging, not just visiting.”