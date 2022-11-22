NABARD cluster officers meet at Nauni University

Solan, November 21
Cluster officers of the National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Haryana, today convened a meeting at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni.
VC Rajeshwar Chandel lauded the role of institutions like NABARD in facilitating credit flow and other interventions for the promotion and development of agriculture and other allied economic activities in rural areas. “Universities and other educational institutions can effectively showcase different farming models developed for increasing farmers’ income through the bankk support,” he said.
He urged the officers to explore the possibility of upscaling technologies developed by the university. He proposed to start a short-term course for students and farmers for giving them the knowledge to set up their own ventures.
