NABARD makes Rs 3,681-cr loan assessment for Mandi district

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 1

Mandi Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Jatin Lal yesterday launched the Prospective Linked Credit Plan (PLP) for the year 2023-24 prepared by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. He said the PLP will meet the required credits for the priority sector of the district.

He said a credit capacity of about Rs 3,681.62 crore has been assessed in the priority sector of the district for the year 2023-24 through NABARD. Of these, Rs 1,956.46 crore has been estimated in agriculture, Rs 1,031.25 crore in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and Rs 693.91 crore in other priority sectors.

The ADC asked all banks and department heads to publicise government schemes to make their benefits accessible to the masses. He also appealed to the heads of banks to ensure banking services reach the needy.