NABARD makes Rs 3,681-cr loan assessment for Mandi district

Mandi, January 1
Mandi Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Jatin Lal yesterday launched the Prospective Linked Credit Plan (PLP) for the year 2023-24 prepared by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. He said the PLP will meet the required credits for the priority sector of the district.
He said a credit capacity of about Rs 3,681.62 crore has been assessed in the priority sector of the district for the year 2023-24 through NABARD. Of these, Rs 1,956.46 crore has been estimated in agriculture, Rs 1,031.25 crore in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and Rs 693.91 crore in other priority sectors.
The ADC asked all banks and department heads to publicise government schemes to make their benefits accessible to the masses. He also appealed to the heads of banks to ensure banking services reach the needy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...