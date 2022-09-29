 NABARD okays 113 projects worth Rs 609 cr in Himachal Pradesh : The Tribune India

NABARD okays 113 projects worth Rs 609 cr in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 28

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned 113 projects worth Rs 609.54 crore to Himachal Pradesh under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) during 2022-23.

NABARD under the RIDF provides concessional loans to state governments for the development of basic infrastructure. The sanctioned projects include 26 drinking water supply schemes, 30 minor irrigation, 40 rural roads, four bridges and 13 sewerage schemes.

Around Rs 200.78 crore has been sanctioned for 40 rural roads and four bridges, which will be utilised for development of 103.65 km roads and improvement and upgrade of 132.89 km roads. An amount of Rs 121.75 crore has been sanctioned for 13 sewerage projects, which will benefit of 65,000 people. Besides, Rs 118.87 crore has been sanctioned for 26 rural drinking water supply schemes, which will benefit 2.94 lakh people.

An amount of Rs 168.14 crore has been sanctioned for 30 minor irrigation projects, which will benefit 4541.85 hectares of agricultural land.

#Agriculture #Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video

2
Punjab

Second 'referendum' on Khalistan in November to test India-Canada ties

3
Nation

Air India to introduce 20 more weekly flights to Birmingham, London and San Francisco

4
Punjab

Amid din over opposition's demand for action against Fauja Singh Sarari, Punjab Assembly passes 3 Bills

5
Punjab

Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander to be new V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot

6
Nation

Congress presidential poll: Shashi Tharoor's blunder in manifesto, shows distorted map of India; issues clarification later

7
Brand Connect

Ignite Drops Review (Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops Exposed!) Scam or Legit?

8
Nation

Auto-rickshaw driver, who invited Arvind Kejriwal for dinner, is ‘PM Modi’s fan’

9
Nation

Days after Jaishankar visit, US sanctions Indian firm for violating Iran oil sanctions

10
World

Putin annexes 15 per cent of Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath Dham reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand
Nation

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath temple reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand

Dog owners in a fix after MC ban
Chandigarh

Panchkula: Dog owners in a fix after MC ban

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video

Moments before encounter, Indian army officer video calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender
J & K

Video: Moments before encounter, watch Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby, 4 yrs after surgery
Chandigarh

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby at PGI, 4 yrs after surgery

Bathinda hospital OT without a door
Punjab

Bathinda hospital OT without a door

Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Top News

PM Modi to launch 5G services in India today

PM Modi launches 5G services in India

India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's ‘illegal referenda' on Ukraine

India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's ‘illegal referenda' on Ukraine

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath Dham reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath temple reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows student's appeal in varsity student's gang-rape case

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows student's appeal in university student's gang-rape case

The verdict is pronounced in the open court by the Division ...

FIR against ex-Maha minister Chhagan Bhujbal, 2 others for ‘threatening to kill’ man

FIR against ex-Maha minister Chhagan Bhujbal, 2 others for 'threatening to kill' man

The FIR is registered at Chembur police station on Friday ni...


Cities

View All

‘Fraud’ worth crores in bank

‘Fraud’ worth crores in bank

4 of Happy Jatt gang nabbed

Last date to deposit tax ends, MC collects Rs 24 crore this fiscal

Minorities panel seeks report from Punjab Chief Secretary on liquor policy

Move to hire retd faculty flayed

Protest over sand price hike

Protest in Bathinda over sand price hike

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

2 years after ban, Admn allows green crackers

2 years after ban, Chandigarh Admn allows green crackers

Show-cause notice to GMSH sole chemist

Only 12% jabbed in Chandigarh as free vaccination drive ends

No-mask fine goes in Chandigarh

Covid: 4 taken ill in Chandigarh

Arvind Kejriwal announces 15-point Winter Action Plan to check air pollution in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal announces 15-point Winter Action Plan to check air pollution in Delhi

Gangster Neeraj Bawana's father accused of possessing illegal weapons, arrested

5 rescued following fire at Noida call centre building

5 classmates stab 17-yr-old youth to death in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar

Public transport undertaking can’t unleash incompetent, unlicensed drivers upon public: Delhi High Court

Veterans protest at DC office in Jalandhar, demand apology from govt

Veterans protest at DC office in Jalandhar, demand apology from govt

2 Nawanshahr villages to get swachh awards

Officials unmoved over Model Town dump, residents hold candle march

Stop untreated flow into Kala Sanghian drain: DC

Phagwara shopkeepers stage dharna against MC over poor sewerage

60 resolutions to be presented in October 4 MC House meeting

60 resolutions to be presented in October 4 Ludhiana MC House meeting

Ludhiana: Man nabbed for taking bribe on behalf of cops

Dengue cases lowest in 3 yrs, malaria on rise in Ludhiana

Jagraon ADC reviews progress of Aadhaar updation

4 booked for duping bizwoman

No anaesthetist at CHC, patients ‘forced’ to pay fee for pvt doctor

No anaesthetist at CHC in Patiala's Tripuri, patients 'forced' to pay fee for pvt doctor

Patiala: Progressive United Group sweeps Rajindra Gymkhana Club elections

Patiala: Six aspirants protesting on top of Bhedpura power pylon booked

Punjabi University hostellers lock Engg Dept gate, skip classes in protest

Baking and cooking workshop organised at Punjabi University