NABARD okays 113 projects worth Rs 609 cr in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 28

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned 113 projects worth Rs 609.54 crore to Himachal Pradesh under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) during 2022-23.

NABARD under the RIDF provides concessional loans to state governments for the development of basic infrastructure. The sanctioned projects include 26 drinking water supply schemes, 30 minor irrigation, 40 rural roads, four bridges and 13 sewerage schemes.

Around Rs 200.78 crore has been sanctioned for 40 rural roads and four bridges, which will be utilised for development of 103.65 km roads and improvement and upgrade of 132.89 km roads. An amount of Rs 121.75 crore has been sanctioned for 13 sewerage projects, which will benefit of 65,000 people. Besides, Rs 118.87 crore has been sanctioned for 26 rural drinking water supply schemes, which will benefit 2.94 lakh people.

An amount of Rs 168.14 crore has been sanctioned for 30 minor irrigation projects, which will benefit 4541.85 hectares of agricultural land.

