Nachan MLA booked for obstructing govt official

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 18

Vinod Kumar, BJP MLA from Nachan Assembly constituency of Mandi district, has been booked by the police for causing obstruction in official duty of a government officer under police station Balh in Mandi.

The case was registered against the BJP MLA on the complaint of Deena Nath, pradhan, Sanyukat Patwar, and Kanoongo Maha Sangh, Mandi district.

In his statement to the police, the complainant Deena Nath said, “Yesterday, the BJP MLA Vinod Kumar along with some other people visited tehsil office, Balh, and he misbehaved with me in the office. He threw officials documents kept on table here and there. Later, he and his companions took me forcibly in their vehicle to the office of SDM Balh. During that period I was scared because of the behavior of the MLA. He not only created obstruction in official duty of a government official but his behaviour hurt my self-esteem.”

According to the police, the MLA has been booked under IPC 353, 189 and 186 and investigation was going on.

#BJP #Mandi