Nadaun college principal listed among top 2 per cent world scientists

Gian Chand Rana’s research excellence has got international recognition, as his name has been included in the 2026 edition of the World’s Top Two Percent Scientists list associated with Stanford University, California, USA, and Elsevier. Rana is at present posted as the principal of Government Degree College, Dhaneta, in the Nadaun Assembly constituency of Hamirpur district.

Rana says that the Stanford-Elsevier ranking draws upon Scopus-based research and citation indicators to assess the scientific impact of researchers across different disciplines. He adds that his reported research classification is in the field of engineering, with the sub-field of mechanical engineering and transport. His research profile focused primarily on fluid dynamics, particularly the mathematical modelling and stability analysis of complex fluids.

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He says that he has published around 150 research papers in reputed national and international journals. According to the figures reported for his Google Scholar profile, his publications have received around 2,176 citations, reflecting the use of his research by other scholars.

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Rana says that his works have been published in journals in India, United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Germany, Poland, China, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Italy and several other countries.

Rana’s major research interests include nanofluids, Walters’ fluids, Rivlin-Ericksen fluids, couple-stress fluids, Jeffrey fluids and other non-Newtonian fluid models. His research has potential relevance to several scientific and engineering applications.

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Rana attributes his achievement to the encouragement, guidance and support of his family members, teachers and mentors.