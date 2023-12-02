Nadaun lecturer awarded for AIDS awareness

Hamirpur, December 1
Dr Bhagwati Prasad Sharma, a lecturer in Government College at Nadaun, near here, was felicitated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for his efforts towards AIDS awareness among youth at a state level AIDS Day function at Shimla today.
Sharma is the nodal officer of Red Ribbon Club of the college. He is a gold medallist from Panjab University and a specialist in ethnobotany and tissue culture. He is conducting research on rare and instinct species of plants in the state.
He said that awareness was very important for youth as they lack knowledge about AIDS.
