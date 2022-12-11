Nadaun locals rejoice, expect big projects

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 10

People are in a jubilant mood in the district in general and Nadaun in particular as the Congress announced Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, MLA, from the Nadaun constituency, as Chief Minister. The Congress won 40 seats.

Party workers celebrated by bursting crackers at Gandhi Chowk here after the report of his selection for the post arrived here.

Raj Kumar of Dhaneta village said Sukhu had scripted a history. Nadaun was ignored by the previous governments and now it would see the pace in development. Shammi Soni, ward councillor from Nadaun Nagar Panchayat, said everyone was happy.

Sunita Sharma from Galore in Nadaun said the chief ministership was the biggest-ever achievement for any MLA. People were now hopeful that bigger projects would come to the constituency.