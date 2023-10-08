Nadaun, Mashobra panchayats to be developed for eco-tourism: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 7

To give a fillip to rural tourism in the state, Hareta gram panchayat at Nadaun in Hamirpur district and Kamyana panchayat in Mashobra block of Shimla district will be developed for eco-tourism activities. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department to commence work on these two projects worth Rs 16.67 crore.

At Kamyana Hilltop in Shimla, a tree-top cafeteria, landscape zones, kids garden, adventure activities, cycling trails, deodar zone, cactus garden and a butterfly garden will be developed

Sukhu said, “These projects will go a long way in generating employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth. Under these projects, focus will be on promoting renewable energy for electrification and employing technology for wildlife conservation and the preservation of flora and fauna. The tourism development society and self-help groups of the two areas will be actively involved to ensure sustainable eco-tourism and biodiversity conservation. The panchayati raj, forest, tourism and rural development departments will collaborate for the smooth implementation of these projects.”

He said, “Basic amenities and infrastructure will be developed at Hareta gram panchayat like the development of grasslands, tree houses for night camping, walking and nature trails, cafeteria, children park, solar-powered lighting facilities and herbal medicinal plant cultivation. Around 1.2 hectares will be developed under this project and about 60 self-help groups will be engaged.”

Sukhu said, “At Kamyana Hilltop in Shimla, a tree-top cafeteria, landscape zones, kids garden, adventure activities, cycling trails, deodar zone, cactus garden and a butterfly garden will be developed to attract more tourists to the area. Also, 24 self-help groups will be involved under the project. The tourism sector can play a vital role in strengthening the economy of the state.”

