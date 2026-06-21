DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Nadaun sports hub to get Rs 125-crore stadium

Nadaun sports hub to get Rs 125-crore stadium

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 09:51 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and others perform 'asanas' during a yoga session in Hamirpur on Sunday. Tribune photo
Advertisement

The CM on Sunday reiterated the state government’s commitment to developing world-class sports infrastructure and encouraging sporting excellence through attractive cash incentives. Interacting with young trainees, athletes and children at the Sports Authority of India Centre of Excellence at Anu near Hamirpur, the CM said a state-of-the-art indoor stadium being constructed at Nadaun at a cost of nearly Rs 125 crore would be dedicated to sportspersons later this year.

Advertisement

He said the upcoming sports complex would provide international-standard facilities for 14 disciplines, including swimming, badminton, volleyball, tennis, table tennis and boxing, among others. The facility is expected to emerge as a major hub for sports training and competition in Himachal.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering after participating in the state-level International Day of Yoga celebrations, Sukhu highlighted the government’s efforts to motivate athletes through enhanced financial support. He said gold medal winners at the Asian Games are now entitled to a cash award of Rs 3 crore, while silver and bronze medalists would receive Rs 2 crore and Rs 1.5 crore, respectively. Athletes bringing laurels to the country in the Olympic Games and other international events are also being rewarded with cash incentives worth crores of rupees.

Advertisement

Earlier, Sukhu participated in a 45-minute yoga session along with nearly 2,000 people, including senior citizens, youth and children. He also released a booklet on yoga containing concise information about various yoga postures and practices.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts