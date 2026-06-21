Nadaun sports hub to get Rs 125-crore stadium

The CM on Sunday reiterated the state government’s commitment to developing world-class sports infrastructure and encouraging sporting excellence through attractive cash incentives. Interacting with young trainees, athletes and children at the Sports Authority of India Centre of Excellence at Anu near Hamirpur, the CM said a state-of-the-art indoor stadium being constructed at Nadaun at a cost of nearly Rs 125 crore would be dedicated to sportspersons later this year.

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He said the upcoming sports complex would provide international-standard facilities for 14 disciplines, including swimming, badminton, volleyball, tennis, table tennis and boxing, among others. The facility is expected to emerge as a major hub for sports training and competition in Himachal.

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Addressing the gathering after participating in the state-level International Day of Yoga celebrations, Sukhu highlighted the government’s efforts to motivate athletes through enhanced financial support. He said gold medal winners at the Asian Games are now entitled to a cash award of Rs 3 crore, while silver and bronze medalists would receive Rs 2 crore and Rs 1.5 crore, respectively. Athletes bringing laurels to the country in the Olympic Games and other international events are also being rewarded with cash incentives worth crores of rupees.

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Earlier, Sukhu participated in a 45-minute yoga session along with nearly 2,000 people, including senior citizens, youth and children. He also released a booklet on yoga containing concise information about various yoga postures and practices.