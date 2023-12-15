Nadda arrives in Bilaspur today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 14

BJP national president JP Nadda will inaugurate the newly constructed party office in Sundernagar in Mandi during his two-day visit to the state beginning tomorrow.

Nadda will arrive at Bilaspur tomorrow evening. He will be felicitated on December 16, after which he will proceed to Sundernagar to take part in a road show. He will later inaugurate the BJP office and interact with party workers.

Nadda will then proceed to Mandi to take part in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will leave for Kullu in the evening and return to New Delhi on December 17.

#Bilaspur #BJP #JP Nadda #Mandi #Shimla