Nadda arrives today on two-day visit

PTI

New Delhi, April 21

BJP president JP Nadda will arrive in Himachal Pradesh on a two-day visit tomorrow. He will attend a number of public programmes, including a roadshow and a rally.

Party’s chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said Nadda would conduct a roadshow in Nagrota Bagwan and later address a rally there tomorrow. Nadda’s trip would be confined to Kangra, the state’s most important district politically.

This will be Nadda’s second visit to the state, where the Assembly elections are going to be held later this year. He was on a three-day trip to the state earlier.

#jp nadda