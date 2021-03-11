Nadda calls on Shanta Kumar

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 23

BJP national president JP Nadda, accompanied by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, called upon former Union minister Shanta Kumar at his residence here last night. He remained with Shanta Kumar for more than an hour.

Nadda, who was on a two-day visit to Kangra district, after finishing all his political engagements, met Shanta Kumar, who had lost his wife due to Covid-19 last year.

Shanta Kumar, while talking to mediapersons later, said that Nadda was on a personal visit and he was grateful to the BJP president that he spared valuable time to meet him. He added that Nadda had spent considerable time with him at Palampur in the nineties after his government was dismissed following the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992.

The former Chief Minister said that he was happy that a young BJP leader of the state was leading the biggest political party of the world. He added that he told Nadda and Jai Ram Thakur that there was an urgent need to check the rising prices of essential commodities, which have adversely affected common people. Besides, the party should work hard to come up to the expectations of the people to win the 2022 Assembly elections.