 Nadda faces litmus test in 2024 elections : The Tribune India

Nadda faces litmus test in 2024 elections



KS Tomar

Old saying that destiny is the predominant ingredient in any individual’s life and career holds true to BJP national president JP Nadda, especially after the recent extension of one year as party chief up to June, 2024 which can also be described as the culmination of a long journey of struggle from grassroot RSS worker in a small town Bilaspur to the top slot of the world’s largest organisation.

Losses in Kangra during assembly polls

It will be an uphill task for Nadda to cover the big losses in the Kangra region and pacify the anger of fruit growers in old areas who were ignored by the previous BJP regime though the 2024 polls will veer around Modi’s re-election, which may make a difference in the thinking of the voters.

Nadda’s ascendency from student leader to BJP national chief did touch new heights in initially controlling a majority of the states in India and in decimating opposition in 2019 parliamentary polls.

Nadda might have regret for losing the Assembly polls on the home turf, but wants to move ahead and focus on the victory target in the ensuing Assembly elections in nine states in 2023 and parliamentary polls in 2024.

Analysts say Nadda will have to pass a litmus test in four Lok Sabha (LS) seats in HP in the 2024 parliamentary polls as his party nominees had trailed in 43 of 68 Assembly segments though it had wiped out the Congress in all 68 constituencies in the 2019 LS elections. The BJP polled 43.9% votes in the 2022 Assembly polls as against 48.79% in 2017, which was a decline of 5.70% but it is down by 6.91% vis-a- vis the 2019 LS polls. It will be an uphill task for Nadda to

cover the big losses in the Kangra region and pacify the anger of fruit growers in old areas who were ignored by the previous BJP regime though the 2024 polls will veer around Modi’s re-election, which may make a difference in the thinking of the voters.

Through reminiscences, one harsh and bitter fact comes to everyone’s mind which pertains to Nadda’s forceful exit from state politics in May, 2010, due to his differences with ex-CM PK Dhumal after being Cabinet minister twice in BJP government. The exit acted as blessing in disguise because it gave him a golden opportunity to work in an organization. He was appointed general secretary by BJP ex-chief Nitin Gadkari which proved a stepping stone to attain greater height in his political career.

Sharing his personal views with this writer, Nadda gave credit for his rise to the Almighty besides being grateful to RSS and the PM who expressed faith in his capabilities and hard work to carry on the legacy of master strategist Amit Shah.

Nadda grew under the influence of big stalwarts like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and LK Advani, who guided him at every step of his political career. Nadda is known for his qualities of being moderate and having an accommodating nature.

As things stand today, Nadda will get solicited advice from the RSS and Modi but he will have to prove himself as quintessential organisational man to leave an imprint on his mentors which will be decided by the people in nine Assemblies and LS polls.

(Writer is senior

journalist based in Shimla)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding postponed?

2
World

Turkey earthquake: Days ago, ‘researcher’ predicted powerful temblor will hit region; his old tweet is viral now

3
Delhi

Delhi MC House adjourned without electing mayor for third time in a month

4
Punjab

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur hits back at Congress as she replies to show-cause notice

5
Nation

Days after his 'burial', Maharashtra man responds to friend's video call

6
Punjab

Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in disproportionate assets case

7
Nation

Naval version of Light Combat Aircraft successfully lands on INS Vikrant; see video

8
Nation

AAP to move Supreme Court after Delhi MC House adjourned without electing mayor

9
Nation

Govt reaches out to Opposition to end Parliament logjam over Adani issue, both Houses may start functioning from Tuesday

10
Punjab

Four new sainik schools in partnership with civilian organisations approved for region

Don't Miss

View All
Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

Top News

Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000

Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000

Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris...

India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye

India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye

PM Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved ...

The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000

The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000

On May 12, 2008, a magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichu...

India to send aid, NDRF & medical teams for rescue

India to send aid, NDRF & medical teams for rescue

Indian-American Ro Khanna and Mike Waltz elected co-chairs of House India caucus

Indian-American Ro Khanna and Mike Waltz elected co-chairs of House India caucus


Cities

View All

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Traffic trouble on Fatehgarh Churian road irks residents

Encroachments removed

Teachers protest govt move to lower retirement age

Congress accuses Centre of favouring business groups

BKU Dakonda heads for split

BKU Dakonda heads for split

Panel’s clean chit to Carmel

Panel’s clean chit to Carmel

Food in CITCO’s banquet halls, restaurants gets dearer

Agenda copies not given prior to key meets, councillors cry foul

Car RC cancelled over misuse of Aadhaar card

11.29% holders of smart ration cards ineligible in Mohali dist

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

Eyeing LS poll next year, BJP holds dist meet

Illicit liquor, lahan seized during raid

Congress protests over Adani-Hindenburg row

Labourers, tractor drivers back in business at sand mining sites in Nawanshahr district

Vigilance seeks info on ‘shady’ deals of previous Ludhiana Improvement Trust regime

Vigilance seeks info on ‘shady’ deals of previous Ludhiana Improvement Trust regime

Interlocking tiles fixed in wrong manner in Ludhiana

BEd exams: Students protest in Ludhiana against college for not issuing roll numbers

Carcass utilisation plant in Ludhiana lying non-operational

Proclaimed offender nabbed after 13 years in Ludhiana

3 members of gang nabbed with ~8.4L in fake currency

3 members of gang nabbed with Rs 8.4L in fake currency

Panchayats to help police eradicate drug menace

Now, all dist sign boards to have info in Punjabi

Sports day at PLW school

Congress holds protest outside Sirhind SBI