Nadda faces litmus test in 2024 elections

KS Tomar

Old saying that destiny is the predominant ingredient in any individual’s life and career holds true to BJP national president JP Nadda, especially after the recent extension of one year as party chief up to June, 2024 which can also be described as the culmination of a long journey of struggle from grassroot RSS worker in a small town Bilaspur to the top slot of the world’s largest organisation.

Losses in Kangra during assembly polls It will be an uphill task for Nadda to cover the big losses in the Kangra region and pacify the anger of fruit growers in old areas who were ignored by the previous BJP regime though the 2024 polls will veer around Modi’s re-election, which may make a difference in the thinking of the voters.

Nadda’s ascendency from student leader to BJP national chief did touch new heights in initially controlling a majority of the states in India and in decimating opposition in 2019 parliamentary polls.

Nadda might have regret for losing the Assembly polls on the home turf, but wants to move ahead and focus on the victory target in the ensuing Assembly elections in nine states in 2023 and parliamentary polls in 2024.

Analysts say Nadda will have to pass a litmus test in four Lok Sabha (LS) seats in HP in the 2024 parliamentary polls as his party nominees had trailed in 43 of 68 Assembly segments though it had wiped out the Congress in all 68 constituencies in the 2019 LS elections. The BJP polled 43.9% votes in the 2022 Assembly polls as against 48.79% in 2017, which was a decline of 5.70% but it is down by 6.91% vis-a- vis the 2019 LS polls. It will be an uphill task for Nadda to

cover the big losses in the Kangra region and pacify the anger of fruit growers in old areas who were ignored by the previous BJP regime though the 2024 polls will veer around Modi’s re-election, which may make a difference in the thinking of the voters.

Through reminiscences, one harsh and bitter fact comes to everyone’s mind which pertains to Nadda’s forceful exit from state politics in May, 2010, due to his differences with ex-CM PK Dhumal after being Cabinet minister twice in BJP government. The exit acted as blessing in disguise because it gave him a golden opportunity to work in an organization. He was appointed general secretary by BJP ex-chief Nitin Gadkari which proved a stepping stone to attain greater height in his political career.

Sharing his personal views with this writer, Nadda gave credit for his rise to the Almighty besides being grateful to RSS and the PM who expressed faith in his capabilities and hard work to carry on the legacy of master strategist Amit Shah.

Nadda grew under the influence of big stalwarts like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and LK Advani, who guided him at every step of his political career. Nadda is known for his qualities of being moderate and having an accommodating nature.

As things stand today, Nadda will get solicited advice from the RSS and Modi but he will have to prove himself as quintessential organisational man to leave an imprint on his mentors which will be decided by the people in nine Assemblies and LS polls.

(Writer is senior

journalist based in Shimla)