Nadda in Solan for Tiranga Yatra on June 2

Nadda in Solan for Tiranga Yatra on June 2

BJP national president and Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda will visit Solan on June 2 for a day where he will participate in the Tiranga Yatra. He will also convene a meeting of the core committee...
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 02:03 AM Jun 01, 2025 IST
BJP national president and Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda will visit Solan on June 2 for a day where he will participate in the Tiranga Yatra.

He will also convene a meeting of the core committee where senior leaders comprising state in-charge Shrikant Sharma, co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, state president Dr Rajiv Bindal, Rakesh Jamwal, Satpal Satti, Trilok Kapoor, Suresh Chandel, Dr Rajiv Saizal, Vipin Parmar and MPs Suresh Kashyap and Dr Sikander Kumar are slated to be present.

The Tiranga Yatra will be taken out on the Mall Road for a 300-500 m stretch where MP Anurag Thakur will also be present, informed Dr Rajiv Bindal while talking to mediapersons here today.

