Nadda lays foundation stone of new BJP state office in Shimla 

The new office is located in Majthai near Jubbarhatti Airport in the Shimla Rural assembly segment

PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 11:54 AM Dec 13, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
BJP president JP Nadda laid the foundation stone of the party's new state office near Shimla on Saturday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
The BJP national president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the party's new state office here.
The new office is located in Majthai near Jubbarhatti Airport in the Shimla Rural assembly segment, about 29 kilometres from here.
Leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal, former BJP president Suresh Kashyap and several BJP legislators and leaders accompanied Nadda, who placed the first brick of the new BJP office.
Earlier on Friday night, Nadda visited the house of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri along with Jai Ram Thakur and Rajiv Bindal and congratulated Agnihotri on his daughter's wedding.
