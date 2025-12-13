Nadda lays foundation stone of new BJP state office in Shimla
The new office is located in Majthai near Jubbarhatti Airport in the Shimla Rural assembly segment
BJP president JP Nadda laid the foundation stone of the party's new state office near Shimla on Saturday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
Advertisement
The BJP national president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the party's new state office here.
The new office is located in Majthai near Jubbarhatti Airport in the Shimla Rural assembly segment, about 29 kilometres from here.
Leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal, former BJP president Suresh Kashyap and several BJP legislators and leaders accompanied Nadda, who placed the first brick of the new BJP office.
Earlier on Friday night, Nadda visited the house of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri along with Jai Ram Thakur and Rajiv Bindal and congratulated Agnihotri on his daughter's wedding.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement