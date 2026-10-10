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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Nadda pushes Himachal on project deadlines

Nadda pushes Himachal on project deadlines

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:56 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Union Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister JP Nadda. File
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Union Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister JP Nadda on Friday urged the Himachal Pradesh Government to ensure effective utilisation of approved funds within stipulated timelines to prevent delays in key infrastructure and development projects.

During a review of major projects in the state, Nadda assessed highway investments worth Rs 55,103 crore, the Rs 15,624-crore Kishau multipurpose project, the Rs 7,000-crore Renuka Dam project and the Rs 1,800-crore Luhri Stage-I hydropower project.

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He stressed that the focus must now be on completing sanctioned projects on schedule, maintaining construction quality and ensuring that public investments deliver tangible benefits. He also called for expediting decisions on pending road and railway works, healthcare institutions and other infrastructure projects.

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Nadda said timely implementation, coordination between departments and accountability were essential to translating central assistance into better connectivity, improved healthcare, employment opportunities and sustainable development in the hill state.

Highlighting the importance of infrastructure in a mountainous region, he said road and rail connectivity was crucial for patients accessing hospitals, farmers and horticulturists transporting produce to markets, tourism promotion and emergency relief operations during natural disasters.

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The minister said the Kishau multipurpose project, once implemented, would provide irrigation to around 97,000 hectares of land and generate an estimated 1,476 million units of clean hydropower.

Reviewing the highway projects, Nadda highlighted four key corridors: Kiratpur-Manali, involving an investment of Rs 12,393 crore; Pathankot-Mandi, Rs 10,805 crore; Parwanoo-Shimla, Rs 8,950 crore; and Shimla-Mataur, Rs 10,226 crore.

The review also covered rural roads, railway connectivity, healthcare infrastructure, hydropower, water resources and industrial development.

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