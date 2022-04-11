Nadda recalls university days

Being the BJP’s chief, JP Nadda has had little time to spend in his home state. “Last night around 10.30 pm after winding up meetings, I took a walk on The Mall, reminiscing my university days when we would walk back 6 km to the university after having dinner on The Mall,” he said. Taking a walk down memory lane, he remembered the names of all eating joints and people he had spent his time with during his days at HP University. It appeared that Nadda was really looking forward to spending four days in his state and two in his hometown Bilaspur among his people.

AAP faces rough weather

After AAP’s entry into Himachal, it seems to be facing rough weather right at the inception. While the party has only been able to attract political opportunists and turncoats, vying with each other to grab power, the absence of a credible face eludes it. The audio of one of its state party spokespersons, threatening and abusing an office-bearer has been doing rounds in political circles, sullying the party’s image. The BJP managed to engineer defection of not only lower-rung leaders, but also AAP’s state president and organisational secretary. Though AAP has tried to castigate its former state president by stating that the party was going to remove him but the fact is that it only reacted when he joined the BJP.

Cong leaders go into shell

Since the victory of AAP in Punjab, Congress leaders in Kangra have gone into their shell. Some are not even visible in programmes held by the national party leadership. Sources said the leaders in Kangra had lost confidence and were concentrating on their own constituencies rather than playing the role of an active opposition.

Political gestures

In politics every small and big gesture has a significance. When Nadda mentioned former Nalagarh MLA KL Thakur’s name in his speech at Shimla, Thakur’s detractors were left flabbergasted. Those vying for the ticket from Nalagarh drew a blank believing it was the end of the road for them. Whether the gesture is some indication for politicians to guess but it has certainly strengthened Thakur’s position within the party while giving sleepless nights to other ticket seekers.