Nadda to chair BJP core group meet

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 11

BJP national president JP Nadda will begin his three day visit to Himachal Pradesh from Monday as part of the party’s ongoing pan-India outreach to take the NDA government’s achievements to the people and to strategize for the 2024 general elections.

Nadda will commence his visit with a political rally in Kangra’s Nurpur. He will also offer prayers at Mata Brajeshwari Devi and Mata Jwalamukhi temples in Kangra later in the day.

BJP chief’s top engagement in the state is the participation in the 15-member Himachal BJP core group meeting in Hamirpur tomorrow to discuss Lok Sabha poll strategy, identify gaps and finalize strategy to cover the ground. Top state leaders Shanta Kumar, Prem Kumar Dhumal, union minister Anurag Thakur, state chief Rajeev Bindal, Satpal Satti, Harsh Mahajan apart from BJP Himachal in charge Avinash Rai Khanna and co in charge Sanjay Tandon will be there in the core group meeting.

On June 13, Nadda will spend most of the day in his home district of Bilaspur and engage with BJP workers on ways to strengthen the party organisation.

Nadda will wrap up his three-day state visit with a mega rally scheduled in Kullu’s Dhalpur Maidan on June 14. The BJP had won all four LS segments in the state in 2019 but later lost Mandi to Congress’ Pratibha Singh in a bypoll.