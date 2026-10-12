Nadda to lay stone of medicine research centre at Keylong today

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda will lay the foundation stone of the ICMR Centre for High Altitude Medicine and Public Health Research (ICMR-CHAMP) at Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti districton Monday.

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The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), under the Department of Health Research, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is establishing the centre with an aim to strengthen scientific research, healthcare innovation and capacity-building in India’s high-altitude and climate-sensitive regions.

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The initiative aims to address the unique healthcare challenges faced by people living and working in the Himalayan region, where extreme weather, high altitude, difficult terrain and geographical isolation often restrict access to medical facilities. Increasing climate variability has further complicated disease patterns, emergency response and healthcare delivery in remote mountain communities.

The proposed centre will undertake multidisciplinary research covering high-altitude physiology, acclimatisation, mountain medicine, climate-sensitive and emerging diseases, infectious and non-communicable diseases, maternal and child health, nutrition, mental health, environmental health, occupational safety and disaster medicine.

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It will also explore the use of digital healthcare platforms, telemedicine, drone-enabled medical logistics and real-time public health surveillance to improve healthcare services in remote and inaccessible areas.

Located in a strategically important border region, the ICMR-CHAMP will provide an institutional platform for sustained field research involving high-altitude and tribal populations. Long-term studies will help researchers understand the relationship between environmental conditions, climate change and health outcomes, supporting the development of locally appropriate and scalable healthcare solutions.

The centre is also expected to contribute to national priorities related to tribal health, disaster preparedness, digital health innovation and climate-resilient healthcare systems. Collaborations with the Armed Forces Medical Services, national research institutions and the Himachal Pradesh Government will support scientific exchange, capacity-building and evidence-based policy-making.

The plantation of native Himalayan saplings under the Green ICMR Campus Initiative will also be undertaken tomorrow. Other activities will include a scientific exhibition, the launch of the centre’s website and institutional video, a presentation of the building layout and the release of a commemorative postal special cover.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut, Lahaul and Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana and former MLA Ravi Thakur are expected to attend the function. Senior officials of the Central and Himachal Pradesh governments, representatives of armed forces, scientists and public health experts are also expected to be present.

The establishment of the ICMR-CHAMP is expected to strengthen India’s research capabilities in high-altitude medicine and support the development of accessible, evidence-based and climate-resilient healthcare solutions for Himalayan communities.