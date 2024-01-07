Nagrik manch submits memo of demands to Mandi Mayor

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 6

The Nagrik Adhikar Manch has urged the Mayor of the Mandi Municipal Corporation to shift stray dogs from Mandi. A delegation led by Harmeet Singh Bittu, president of the Manch, met Mayor Virender Bhatt and submitted a memorandum in this regard today.

Bittu said, “Stray dogs and cattle have become a major problem for the residents in the MC area for the past few months. The population of stray dogs has increased considerably in the city and they pose a threat to commuters, especially senior citizens and children, in the morning and evening hours. We have urged the Mayor to find a solution to this problem as soon as possible.”

“We have also requested the Mayor to increase parking spaces in the city, issue house numbers to the residents of Ward No. 15 once again and construct a toilet near the cremation ground. Besides, we have urged the Mayor to ensure early completion of the bridge on the Suketi river near the Panchvaktra temple,” he added.

