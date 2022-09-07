Nagrota Bagwan gets Rs 335 cr projects

Tribune new service

Dharamsala, September 6

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 55 projects worth Rs 335 crore at Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district today.

CM announces Rs 1 cr for rural roads Jai Ram Thakur announced Rs 1 crore for construction of link roads in remote areas of Nagrota Bagwan

He directed the authorities concerned to prepare a feasibility report regarding the upgrade of Changar to a subdivision

He provided incentives of Rs 48.30 lakh to mahila mandals of Nagrota Bagwan and Baroh development blocks

He inaugurated a piped water supply scheme for a cluster of six panchayats in Nagrota Bagwan block completed at a cost of Rs 15.32 crore, flow irrigation scheme for Pathiyar panchayat (Rs 5.45 crore), electrical engineering block in Government Rajiv Gandhi Engineering College (Rs 6.80 crore), bridge over the Bathu khud built (Rs 3.89 crore), bridge over the Naked khud (Rs 4.80 crore), Baroh Jandrah to Lagdu Khundian link road (Rs 51 crore), Sipanpat to Kharat Kahas link road (Rs 3.69 crore), centre of excellence in mental health (Rs 27 crore), School of Nursing building (Rs 13.71 crore), girls hostel (Rs 12.50 crore), boys hostel (Rs 7.55 crore) and PG girls hostel in Government medical college at Tanda (Rs 7.45 crore).

He also inaugurated the double-lane Massal to Sarotari portion of the highway constructed at a cost of Rs 24.85 crore and a girls hostel in B Pharmacy College built for Rs 3.50 crore.

Thakur laid the foundation stone of a source strengthening of water supply scheme for various villages in Nagrota Bagwan tehsil to be completed at a cost of Rs 16.96 crore, improvement and restructuring of old water supply scheme for Malnoo, Nera, Thamba, Baroh and Toru villages in Baroh tehsil (Rs 34.70 crore), lift water supply scheme for Luhunu and Mangrela (Rs 3.27 crore), augmentation and improvement of distribution system of water supply scheme for Sunehar, Mundla, Sadarpur, Rajiana and Thanpuri (Rs 4.23 crore), upgrade of the existing water supply scheme of Government medical college, Tanda, (Rs 7.80 crore), construction of Malan to Gujrehra link road (Rs 5.67 crore), construction of type-V quarters (Rs 12.55 crore) and type-IV quarters in Government medical college, Tanda, (Rs 3.70 crore).

Thakur said that the state government had ensured balanced development and the welfare of the poor and needy. He announced the opening of a fire sub-station for Changar area of Nagrota Bagwan.

On MLA Arun Kumar’s request for a Public Works Department (PWD) rest house, the Chief Minister said it would be constructed at Nagrota Bagwan. He added that the SDM, Nagrota Bagwan, would camp at Baroh for two days in a week and take note of the issues of the people of Changar area.

#jai ram thakur #Kangra