Nagrota Bagwan MLA RS Bali is AICC observer for Chandigarh

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Nagrota Bagwan MLA and HP Tourism Development Corporation Chairman RS Bali as its observer for Chandigarh under the ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ campaign.

The appointment reflects the confidence the party leadership has reposed in Bali and expands his organisational responsibilities. The campaign focuses on electoral transparency, protection of eligible voters’ rights and safeguarding democratic and constitutional values.

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Bali thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior leaders for entrusting him with the responsibility. He said he would coordinate with Chandigarh Congress leaders and workers to strengthen the campaign at the grassroots level.