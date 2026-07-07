Vanshika Rana, a student of Class XII at Green Field Senior Secondary School, Nagrota Bagwan, has attended the prestigious Prerana programme, an experiential and inspirational residential initiative of the Union Ministry of Education.

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Prerana is a unique leadership development programme aimed at nurturing values, leadership skills and a spirit of nation-building among students of Class IX to XII. Out of thousands of students from across the country, only two students from Himachal Pradesh were selected for this coveted programme. Vanshika’s selection is a matter of immense pride not only for the school but also for the entire state.

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Vanshika attended the residential programme at Vadnagar in Gujarat accompanied by Pooja Sen, the escort teacher. The programme offered enriching experiences through interactive sessions, leadership activities, cultural exchanges and value-based learning, helping students develop confidence, responsibility and a broader national perspective.

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The school management, principal, staff members, and fellow students congratulated Vanshika on her achievement and wished her continued success in all her future endeavours.