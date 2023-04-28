Nagrota man booked for sexual abuse

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, April 27

The Jawali police today booked a Nagrota Surian resident for allegedly sexually exploiting a married woman for the past two years.

The 37-year-old victim in her complaint to the police alleged that accused Rajesh Kumar Guleria, who runs a restaurant at Nagrota Surian, had been exploiting her sexually and also threatening her with dire consequences if she disclosed anything to anyone.

SP, Nurpur, Ashok Rattan said that following the complaint of the victim, the Jawali police registered an FIR under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC. The medical examination of the victim was conducted and her statement was recorded in a local court under Section 164 of the CrPC. The accused is at large and the police have launched a manhunt for him.