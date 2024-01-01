 Nagrota Surian Community Health Centre without doc, residents suffer : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Nagrota Surian Community Health Centre without doc, residents suffer

Nagrota Surian Community Health Centre without doc, residents suffer

Nagrota Surian Community Health Centre without doc, residents suffer

The Nagrota Surian CHC in Jawali subdivision. Tribune photo



Rajiv Mahajan

NURPUR, DECEMBER 31

Resentment is brewing among villagers of around two dozen gram panchayats in Nagrota Surian development block in Jawali subdivision of Kangra district as the state government has failed to post even a single doctor at the local Community Health Centre (CHC). The healthcare of this area has been crumbling for the past one year as most of the posts at this CHC-cum-Block Medical Office (BMO) have been lying vacant. Patients have to rush to the Civil Hospital at Jawali or Tanda Medical College in Kangra for treatment.

Two docs shifted

  • About 250 patients used to visit the out patient department (OPD) of the Community Health Centre six months ago when two doctors were posted here, but the state government shifted both doctors
  • A CHC should have the provision of 30 beds in its indoor ward but this hospital has only six

The state Health and Family Welfare Department ordered the posting of 73 doctors, including specialists, in different health institutions of the state on December 23 but not a single doctor has been posted in this CHC. In the absence of any doctor here, some patients fall prey to quacks or expensive healthcare facilities in private clinics. About 250 patients used to visit the Out Patient Department (OPD) of the CHC six months ago when two doctors were posted here, but the state government shifted both doctors, leaving residents in the lurch.

Inquiries reveal that a CHC should have the provision of an indoor ward with 30 beds but this hospital has only six beds in its indoor ward ever since it has been upgraded from the Primary Health Centre (PHC) to the CHC. Notably, the BMO office is also being run on the premises of the CHC. It, too, has been without an administrative officer and office superintendent for the past six years. Eight out of nine posts of office clerk are also vacant in the office. As most of the posts at the BMO office are lying vacant, running the administration of one civil hospital, two CHCs, six PHCs and 39 health sub-centres in the area has become an uphill task.

Sanjay Guleria, a BJP leader who had unsuccessfully contested the last Assembly election from Jawali Assembly constituency on party ticket, alleged that the Nagrota Surian region of Jawali subdivision was being discriminated against by the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government. He lamented that the residents of this “neglected” region had got no benefit even though local MLA Chander Kumar was a Cabinet minister in the Sukhu government. The elected representatives of gram panchayats in Nagrota Surian development block have appealed to the Chief Minister to intervene and order the Health Department to fill the vacant posts in the CHC.

Sushil Sharma, Chief Medical Officer, Kangra, said senior officers of the Health Department were aware of the existing status of vacant posts in the CHC and BMO, Nagrota Surian. He added that a “time-gap arrangement” had been made to make this CHC functional by deploying a doctor in rotation from peripheral health institutions.

#Kangra #Nurpur


