Nagrota’s Congress, BJP nominees booked

Dharamsala, November 12
The Kangra police registered cases against BJP candidate and sitting BJP MLA from Nagrota Bagwan Arun Kumar and Congress candidate RS Bali late last evening.
SP Khushal Sharma said supporters of BJP and Congress candidates confronted each other at Nagrota Bagwan. The timely intervention of the police prevented a clash.
He said the police had registered another case against both candidates under Section 188 of the CrPC for violating Section 144 in the district.
Meanwhile, Bali took to social media and alleged that he had gone to condole the death of a supporter in the constituency.
“The BJP candidate and his supporters came to the spot and asked the police to get my vehicle checked,” he said.
He alleged, “The BJP candidate was drunk and I demanded that Arun’s medical should be done. However, the police did not cooperate.” Bali also alleged that the supporters of the BJP candidate beat up a teenaged boy, who was his supporter. Arun Kumar was not available for comments.
