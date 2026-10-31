DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Nahan communal violence: 11 accused remanded to judicial custody for 14 day

Nahan communal violence: 11 accused remanded to judicial custody for 14 day

police analysing videos and CCTV footage to identify other individuals involved in the violence

article_Author
PTI
Nahan (HP), Updated At : 11:01 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A local court has remanded 11 individuals to judicial custody for 14 days after their arrest in connection with a violent clash between two communities at Valmiki Chowk in Sirmaur district on October 23, Sirmaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Nishchit Singh Negi said on Saturday.

He said police are investigating and analysing videos and CCTV footage to identify other individuals involved in the violence. As many as 14 people, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Nahan Sadar police station and two other police personnel, were injured in the clash.

Advertisement

Police registered a case under sections 191(2), 191(3), 190, 132, 121(1), and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Advertisement

The violent clash and stone-throwing incident erupted at Valmiki Chowk following a dispute between members of the Sikh and the Valmiki over the installation of a welcome gate by Sikh youths.

Those arrested include Vasu (37), Shivraj (29), Vidha Sagar alias Rahul (31), Aryan (19), and Aryaveer alias Aadi (21) all residents of Valmiki Mohalla as well as Prakash Singh alias Badal (24), Kulvinder Singh alias Khoju (24), Sukhvinder Singh alias Gappu (21), Gurjit Singh alias Guju (27), Tejpal Singh alias Teju (19), and Sohan Singh (21), all residents of Mohalla Govindgarh, Nahan.

Advertisement

Public and private property were also damaged during the incident. Police deployed a heavy force in the affected area and began taking strict action against those responsible for the violence.

A police official said security arrangements remain strict, and they are closely monitoring the situation while screening vehicles entering Nahan. Additional police forces remain deployed at sensitive locations, and patrolling is underway.

The SP has appealed to the people to maintain peace, harmony, and mutual brotherhood in the region. He urged the public not to believe any rumours or share unverified or inflammatory content on social media.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts