Nahan communal violence: 11 accused remanded to judicial custody for 14 day

A local court has remanded 11 individuals to judicial custody for 14 days after their arrest in connection with a violent clash between two communities at Valmiki Chowk in Sirmaur district on October 23, Sirmaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Nishchit Singh Negi said on Saturday.

He said police are investigating and analysing videos and CCTV footage to identify other individuals involved in the violence. As many as 14 people, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Nahan Sadar police station and two other police personnel, were injured in the clash.

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Police registered a case under sections 191(2), 191(3), 190, 132, 121(1), and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

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The violent clash and stone-throwing incident erupted at Valmiki Chowk following a dispute between members of the Sikh and the Valmiki over the installation of a welcome gate by Sikh youths.

Those arrested include Vasu (37), Shivraj (29), Vidha Sagar alias Rahul (31), Aryan (19), and Aryaveer alias Aadi (21) all residents of Valmiki Mohalla as well as Prakash Singh alias Badal (24), Kulvinder Singh alias Khoju (24), Sukhvinder Singh alias Gappu (21), Gurjit Singh alias Guju (27), Tejpal Singh alias Teju (19), and Sohan Singh (21), all residents of Mohalla Govindgarh, Nahan.

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Public and private property were also damaged during the incident. Police deployed a heavy force in the affected area and began taking strict action against those responsible for the violence.

A police official said security arrangements remain strict, and they are closely monitoring the situation while screening vehicles entering Nahan. Additional police forces remain deployed at sensitive locations, and patrolling is underway.

The SP has appealed to the people to maintain peace, harmony, and mutual brotherhood in the region. He urged the public not to believe any rumours or share unverified or inflammatory content on social media.