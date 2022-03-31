Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 30

A rolling barrier guardrail system has been installed on the Nahan-Kumarhatti stretch of the NH-907A by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). This is the first such system installed in the country under a project of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Sharp curves often lead to fatal accidents on this stretch. The system is meant for such roads. In case of an accident, it prevents vehicles from going off the road and brings them to a halt by absorbing the shock energy through spinning rollers, said an NHAI official.

The barrier is clearly visible to the drivers due to its noticeable colour and self-luminescence. It will help minimise casualties and loss to the vehicles.

“The barrier has been set up as a pilot project. This ingeniously engineered system will prevent fatal injuries especially in the hilly areas” wrote Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, while sharing pictures of the system on his Instagram account.

He wrote, “In line with PM Modi’s vision of zero tolerance towards road accidents, our government, by adopting world-class technology is committed to make Indian roads safer than ever.”

Sirmaur DC RK Gautam said the barrier had been installed over the most vulnerable 208-metre-long stretch in Nahan.

