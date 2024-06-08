Nahan menaced by monkey business

Our Correspondent

Nahan, June 7

In a bid to provide relief from the monkey menace to the residents of the area, the Forest Department is set to initiate a campaign to capture monkeys. The simians have become a nuisance and a danger to residents in both urban and rural areas. A target of 400 monkeys has been set in the Nahan region, with operations expected to commence in August.

Residents across Nahan, from city dwellers to farmers, have been grappling with the challenges posed by the growing monkey population. In urban areas, incidents of monkey attacks are on the rise, with the animals often snatching items from pedestrians and entering homes, posing a threat to the residents, especially children.

Urban, rural residents troubled In urban areas, incidents of monkey attacks are on the rise, with the animals often snatching items from pedestrians and entering homes, posing a threat to residents, especially children

In rural regions, farmers are particularly distressed as monkeys cause significant damage to their crops. With fruit trees currently bearing ripe produce, the threat is particularly acute

In rural regions, farmers and gardeners are particularly distressed as monkeys cause significant damage to their crops. With fruit trees currently bearing ripe produce, the threat is particularly acute. Gardeners must maintain constant vigil to protect their harvest, as even a brief lapse can result in considerable losses. The problem has led to frequent complaints from the public, urging the Forest Department to take action in this regard. “The issue of monkeys causing trouble in both rural and urban areas has been well-documented,” said Awani Bhushan Rai, Divisional Forest Officer, Nahan. “The department has been tasked with capturing 400 monkeys to address these concerns. Given the current high temperatures, we plan to launch the campaign in August.”

The initiative marks a significant step towards mitigating the monkey menace that has affected the daily lives and livelihoods of Nahan residents. The Forest Department’s planned efforts in August aim to bring the much-needed relief to the community by ensuring safer urban environments and protecting agricultural outputs.

Residents are hopeful that the campaign will help restore normalcy and reduce the hazards posed by the aggressive and disruptive monkey population. The department’s proactive approach is anticipated to alleviate the widespread

anxiety and damage caused by the animals.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nahan