Nahan pupils, teachers donate 40 units of blood

Nahan, May 21
Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta inaugurated a blood donation camp at Industrial Training Institute (ITI)-Nahan today. The camp, organised under the joint aegis of Sai Seva Samiti Nahan and ITI-Nahan, saw enthusiastic participation from students and staff.
In his address, Deputy Commissioner Khimta highlighted the importance of blood donation, describing it as a noble and invaluable contribution to human life. He praised the students for their active participation in social initiatives alongside their educational pursuits. He encouraged them to channel their energies into more social activities like the blood donation camp.
Khimta also commended Sai Seva Samiti for their efforts in organising the event and expressed hope that the committee would continue to host similar camps in future to support those in need.
ITI Principal Ashraf Ali said, “Around 40 units of blood was donated by students and teachers.” He said ITI-Nahan students were excelling not only in academics, but also in sports and various social endeavours.
