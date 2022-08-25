Nahan youth drowns in Markanda river

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 24

A 23-year-old youth drowned in the Markanda river near Shambuwala in Nahan last evening. He has been identified as Mangal Singh, a resident of Rukhri village in Sattiwala panchayat of Nahan. A police team reached the spot to rescue him.

Additional SP, Sirmaur, Babita Rana said that Mangal Singh was a drug addict and worked as a labourer. He fell into the river near Shambuwala last evening and drowned.

A team of divers and the local police fished out his body later in the evening. It was handed over to the bereaved family after a postmortem.

