Nahan youth drowns in Markanda river

Solan, August 24
A 23-year-old youth drowned in the Markanda river near Shambuwala in Nahan last evening. He has been identified as Mangal Singh, a resident of Rukhri village in Sattiwala panchayat of Nahan. A police team reached the spot to rescue him.
Additional SP, Sirmaur, Babita Rana said that Mangal Singh was a drug addict and worked as a labourer. He fell into the river near Shambuwala last evening and drowned.
A team of divers and the local police fished out his body later in the evening. It was handed over to the bereaved family after a postmortem.
