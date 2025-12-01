DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Naib Subedar from Rehan commissioned as Army officer

Naib Subedar from Rehan commissioned as Army officer

Keshav Dutt has been commissioned (permanent) as Lieutenant in Core Signals

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 02:16 AM Dec 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Keshav Dutt with his family members at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun.
Advertisement

Keshav Dutt (33) of Rod (Rehan) in the neighbouring Fatehpur Assembly constituency of Kangra district was among the newly commissioned officers during the pipping ceremony held at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. After undergoing four-month training at the IMA, Keshav has been commissioned (permanent) as Lieutenant in Core Signals. Before this achievement, he was serving as Naib Subedar in the Indian Army. He had joined the Army as jawan in 2011.

Advertisement

Keshav had passed Class XII from Government Senior Secondary School, Rehan. When he was employed as sepoy in the Indian Army, he had set a goal for himself to become a commissioned officer. While serving in the Army, he had completed a Diploma in Electronics and Communication from the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), Mhow (MP), in 2023.

Advertisement

To achieve his goal for permanent commission, he cracked the examination of technical officers through the Service Selection Board (SSB) on third attempt in May this year. The residents of his native place are feeling proud of his achievement obtained through hard work and dedication. He has been posted in the Core Signals of the Indian Army. His younger brother is also serving in the Army. He said that he would join his new posting in Jalandhar cantonment on December 26.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts