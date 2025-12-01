Naib Subedar from Rehan commissioned as Army officer

Keshav Dutt (33) of Rod (Rehan) in the neighbouring Fatehpur Assembly constituency of Kangra district was among the newly commissioned officers during the pipping ceremony held at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. After undergoing four-month training at the IMA, Keshav has been commissioned (permanent) as Lieutenant in Core Signals. Before this achievement, he was serving as Naib Subedar in the Indian Army. He had joined the Army as jawan in 2011.

Keshav had passed Class XII from Government Senior Secondary School, Rehan. When he was employed as sepoy in the Indian Army, he had set a goal for himself to become a commissioned officer. While serving in the Army, he had completed a Diploma in Electronics and Communication from the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), Mhow (MP), in 2023.

To achieve his goal for permanent commission, he cracked the examination of technical officers through the Service Selection Board (SSB) on third attempt in May this year. The residents of his native place are feeling proud of his achievement obtained through hard work and dedication. He has been posted in the Core Signals of the Indian Army. His younger brother is also serving in the Army. He said that he would join his new posting in Jalandhar cantonment on December 26.